Evelyn Lipe KerrMay 27, 1928 - September 16, 2021Evelyn Lipe Kerr, 93, of Mt. Ulla, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.She was born May 27, 1928, in Rowan County, to the late Roy and Florence Fesperman Lipe. Evelyn was very active in her church throughout her life and loved God. In her younger years, Evelyn was the first female bus driver for Mt. Ulla Elementary School. She loved taking care of her yard, growing flowers and cooking. She was especially well known for her baking skills. Ms. Kerr was a very self-sufficient lady up to the last few weeks of her life. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Grey Kerr; sisters, Sarah Lee Crouch and Ruby Craig; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.She is survived by her children, Dennis (Kathy) and Randy (Linda) Kerr; grandchildren, Jason Kerr and Sherry Horn (Ben); great-grandchildren, Benjamin Horn, Dayvinny Horn and Gavin Kerr; sisters, Myra Heglar and Frances Orbison (Ed); and sisters-in-law, Martha Brinson, Elsie Robinson, Betty Kerr, Nancy Kerr and Mildred Helms.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, in Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Collins officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 or your local Hospice and Palliative Care Center.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville