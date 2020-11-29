Ford Martin "Pike" Stewart
Mr. Ford Martin "Pike" Stewart, 88, of Mooresville, departed this life Monday, Nov, 23, 2020, at his residence.
"Pike," as he was called, was the proud owner of "Pike's BP" Service Station, in Mooresville, for 52 years.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12 p.m., at W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville. Family visitation will be held 1 hour prior the Service.
W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home is serving the Stewart family.
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.