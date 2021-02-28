Fredric Lockling "Ted" Keightley Jr.
February 16, 1943 - February 22, 2021
Fredric Lockling "Ted" Keightley Jr., 78, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in his home in Kunkletown, Pa.
Born Feb. 16, 1943, in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Fredric Lockling Keightley Sr. and the late Doris Byram Caddell. He graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1961. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad of 27 years as a machinist welder.
Ted was a member of Snow Lodge #363, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Charlotte. He was a retired veteran of Oasis Shriner's, Oasis, Patrol in Charlotte, and a member of the Appalachian Shrine Club of Boone. He enjoyed all the work he did to help raise money for the Shriner's Hospital for Children
. His passion in life was doing cook-outs for family and friends. He had a great love for Bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathryn Keightley; his children, Robin Keightley Cooper, John Brent Keightley; stepdaughter, Michele Bond Seeger; and grandchildren, Ashton Cooper, Ben Cooper, Anne Keightley, Emma Keightley, Noah Seeger, and Ryan Seeger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life service followed with a masonic funeral at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, C/O Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262; or Masonic Orphanage in Oxford, mail to Treasurer, Snow Lodge #363, P.O. Box 2672, Boone, NC, 28607.
Kresge Funeral Homewww.kresgefuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.