Grace Cole
April 1, 1933 - October 21, 2020
Grace Cole, 87, of Mooresville, peacefully passed away from complications of Dementia Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Melbourne, Fla.
Grace was born in McElhany, Mo., to Homer and Grace McCaffree April 1, 1933, the youngest of four. She married her life-time love, Russell Cole in Thayer, Kan., Sept. 9, 1951, who preceded her in death in 2007. Grace loved God and was an active member of Triplett United Methodist Church in many areas including, The Golden Trippers, the Fellowship Sunday school class, and United Methodist Women. Every Sunday morning, she could be found socializing in the Narthex before taking 'her' spot in the sanctuary. She adored the Children's Ministries at Triplett and could often be found helping the Nursery and Vacation Bible School.
Grace had a passion for both gardening and quilting. She loved flowers and could always be seen tending to and enjoying her garden. She happily shared her flowers with everyone, often making decorative arrangements for church dinners. She was also an active member of the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters' Guild for many years. She made innumerable quilts during her life-time, giving most of them away to family and friends for special occasions. She especially enjoyed creating baby quilts and using her talents to donate "comfort quilts" and "cuddle buddy bags" to those in needs.
Grace is survived by her four beloved children, Arthur Cole, Gregg Cole, Nancy Helms (Jeff), and Kim Armstrong; and was blessed with nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Triplett United Methodist Church in Mooresville at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live stream, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cemetery Fund at Triplett U.M.C.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.