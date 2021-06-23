Menu
Harold Michael Williams
1936 - 2021
Harold Michael Williams

November 18, 1936 - June 17, 2021

Harold Michael Williams, 84, of Mooresville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 17, 2021. He especially nurtured this relationship with the Lord for the last year of his life.

He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Fred L. and Ora Lilly Williams. He was also predeceased by his wife, Sarah Montgomery Williams; his brother, Leo Williams; and his sister, Clothilde Williams Campbell.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, W.Va., in 1954, and Mabscott Elementary in Mabscott, W.Va. Harold worked at Dehart Tile in West Virginia, and the General Store prior to moving to Florida and then to Mooresville. Here he worked at Burlington Mills and then went on to retire from the Coca-Cola plant in Charlotte.

Harold was a kind soul and never had an enemy. He enjoyed reading biographies, bowling, NASCAR, sports, a good laugh and his late wife, Sarah.

He is survived by two nieces, Renee Storms and Karen Stover; and four nephews, Wally Bower, Denny Williams, David Campbell and Wes Williams.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
