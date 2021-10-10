Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen McNeely Hambrick Boyd
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Helen McNeely Hambrick Boyd

September 13, 1933 - October 3, 2021

Helen McNeely Hambrick Boyd, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Mooresville, to the late Joseph and Nancy McNeely. Helen graduated from Queens University of Charlotte with degrees in Early Education and Christian Bible Studies and received her Master's degree in early education from Fayetteville State University. She taught elementary education in public schools and in the church education system (K-4). She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, in Mooresville. Helen was a devoted Christian and being a minister's wife, she was active in all aspects of the church her whole life. She was passionate about her faith and her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David Carlton Hambrick Jr. and Albert Lalonne Boyd; daughter, Jo Helen Hambrick Kittner; and her two sisters.

She is survived by her children, David Carlton Hambrick III (Wanda Kaye) of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Katherine Hambrick McNeely of Charlotte, John Stephen Hambrick of Rock Hill, S.C.; granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Naylor; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.