Helen McNeely Hambrick BoydSeptember 13, 1933 - October 3, 2021Helen McNeely Hambrick Boyd, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Mooresville, to the late Joseph and Nancy McNeely. Helen graduated from Queens University of Charlotte with degrees in Early Education and Christian Bible Studies and received her Master's degree in early education from Fayetteville State University. She taught elementary education in public schools and in the church education system (K-4). She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, in Mooresville. Helen was a devoted Christian and being a minister's wife, she was active in all aspects of the church her whole life. She was passionate about her faith and her family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David Carlton Hambrick Jr. and Albert Lalonne Boyd; daughter, Jo Helen Hambrick Kittner; and her two sisters.She is survived by her children, David Carlton Hambrick III (Wanda Kaye) of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Katherine Hambrick McNeely of Charlotte, John Stephen Hambrick of Rock Hill, S.C.; granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Naylor; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville