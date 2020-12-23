Henry "Hank" Philander ShookDecember 19, 2020Henry "Hank" Philander Shook, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulan and Ila Shook; and brother, Eulan Shook Jr., all of Hickory. Preceding his death was his youngest child, Stephen P. Shook of Auburn , Ga.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail Barry Shook of Mooresville; sons, Doug Michaels Shook of Asheville and Phil Shook (Maggie) of Greensboro; and daughter, Mary Christine Shook of Orlando, Fla. Other surviving members of the family include seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Hank was born and raised in Hickory where his father and mother owned Shook Drug Company. After high school, he attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. After enlisting in the Army Air Corps during the late stages of World War II, he attended the University of Massachusetts. In the Corps, he learned how to fly on the T-6 Texan, but his favorite plane in the Corps was the P-47 Thunderbolt. He is an alumnus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.After the war, he was a flight instructor at Stallings A.F.B. in Kingston.Hank joined Eastern Airlines in 1957 as a co-pilot. Soon he became a flight engineer on the Lockheed Electra. He flew out of Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. In Atlanta, he was promoted to captain of the Boeing 727. He retired in 1984 qualified to fly the Airbus A300.Hank was a member of the St. John's Lodge #4 A.F. & AM in Kinston. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and a Shriner at the Oasis Temple in Charlotte. He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen, The American Legion, the V.F.W., REPA and Williamson's Chapel U.M.C.Hank played golf into his 80s and played tennis well into his 90s.His wife, Gail, his family and his friends will miss Hank's outspoken personality and his commanding leadership.A visitation will be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 12 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at Cavin-Cook Chapel at 1 p.m. with Mason rites after. The burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 202 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117 or to Williamson's Chapel U.M.C., 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville