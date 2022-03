Herman Theodore Snelling



Mr. Herman Theodore Snelling, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.



Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., in the W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.



Mr. Snelling was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Adams Snelling.



W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.