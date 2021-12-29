Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irma Stack Swing
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Irma Stack Swing

December 6, 1940 - December 23, 2021

Irma Stack Swing, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.

She was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Mooresville, to the late Ralph Leroy and Dorothy Fisher Stack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sanford Swing; son, Don Allen Swing; sisters, Margaret Ann McMillan and Charlotte Sutton.

Irma worked at CommScope before her retirement. She is a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Irma is survived by her son, Scott Swing (Olivia); brother, Ricky Stack (Angela); sister-in-law, Betty Brooks; grandchildren, Jason, Caroline, Caleb, Luke, Ben, and Katie Swing, Brooklyn Kendall Emmerson; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Jean Swing.

A memorial service and visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, 1352 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.