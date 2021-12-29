Irma Stack SwingDecember 6, 1940 - December 23, 2021Irma Stack Swing, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.She was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Mooresville, to the late Ralph Leroy and Dorothy Fisher Stack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sanford Swing; son, Don Allen Swing; sisters, Margaret Ann McMillan and Charlotte Sutton.Irma worked at CommScope before her retirement. She is a member of Southside Baptist Church.Irma is survived by her son, Scott Swing (Olivia); brother, Ricky Stack (Angela); sister-in-law, Betty Brooks; grandchildren, Jason, Caroline, Caleb, Luke, Ben, and Katie Swing, Brooklyn Kendall Emmerson; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Jean Swing.A memorial service and visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, 1352 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville