J. Burgess Ingram Hartsell
J. Burgess Ingram Hartsell traded the bonds of Earth for the Glory of Heaven Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
He was born in Cumberland, Md., but grew up on St. Simons Island, Ga., where he was confirmed at Christ Church Frederica and served as an acolyte there.
He was active in many sports and loved his beach life.
He was preceded in his death by grandparents, J. V. and Wilma Hartsell, of New London, and Alton and Stacey Wilson of Reidsville, at whose homes he loved reconnecting with his cousins, aunts and uncles during visits there.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lindy; parents, Brenda (Wilson) and Larry Hartsell; his sisters, Derede (Eric) McCauley, Nitka (Russ) Hanson; nieces, Memorie, MaKenzie, and Casey; nephews, Merritt and Tyler; and aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him so dearly.
He was a wonderful dog dad to Rocket and has surely been reunited with his beloved dog, Zeke.
In addition to his long career with Georgia Pacific Corporation, Burgess was a talented artist, painter and a music lover who collected all forms and genres of music. He loved his collection of vinyl records and cassette tapes which he collected with his wife Lindy and best friend Kevin, as well as the outdoor activities they shared.
Burgess' sense of humor was contagious, his creativity truly telling of the beauty of his soul, and he brought with him the brightest light into every room he entered. He was always thinking of others around him about whom he cared so deeply, and would do anything to assist his friends, family or those in need.
A celebration of Burgess' life will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Rd., in Mooresville. Virtual service information is available at, welcomestpat.org
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.