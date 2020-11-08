Jacob Shane CatledgeNovember 1, 1985 - November 4, 2020Jacob Shane Catledge, 35, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He has now relieved of his 15 year-long battle with addiction.He was born Nov. 1, 1985, in Iredell County, to Donna Nantz Catledge and William Catledge. Jacob attended Fort Mill High School and worked in landscaping.He was preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Catledge; grandparents, Joe and Ann Nantz, and Hoyle and Annie Catledge; and uncle, Jeff Nantz.In addition to his parents, he is survived by aunts and uncles, Wanda and Keith McKenzie, and Scott and Dee Nantz; special cousins, David (Samantha), Matt (Brooke), Luke (Cait), Taylor, Madilyn, Lemley, and Garrett McKenzie.A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, at 154 Peninsula Dr., Mooresville, NC 28117.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville