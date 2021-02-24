Menu
James Allen Kirchner
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
James Allen Kirchner

May 27, 1955 - February 20, 2021

James Allen Kirchner, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

He was born May 27, 1955, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Earl Kirchner and the late Bonnie Foret.

He was a devout Christian and loved God and his church. He had a quirky sense of humor, loved music, especially bluegrass and the band, Grateful Dead. He was an avid amateur photographer, enjoyed hiking and traveling. He loved to cook and vanilla ice cream.

Mostly he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Dawn Northern.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Karen Lawn Kirchner; children, Gabe Kirchner (Jennifer), Jacob Kirchner (Angela), Josh Kirchner (Deb), and Cory Kirchner; sister, Cynthia Beard (Mike); grandchildren, Ariana, Ariston, Dylan, Nora, Evan, and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at Lighthouse Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Dr. David Bucky Hunsicker officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lighthouse Church in Mooresville
NC
Feb
27
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Lighthouse Church in Mooresville
NC
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
