James Harold McHouellAugust 2, 1938 - June 22, 2021James Harold McHouell, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence.He was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late O.T. and Minnie Bell Swinney McHouell. Mr. McHouell retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, and although he served on several ships during his career, including the USS Barton Destroyer and USS Elmer Montgomery Frigate, his proudest moment was not only serving on but being a part of the crew that put into commission the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #66.Mr. McHouell loved spending time with his family and building things in his workshop. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and granddad and will be deeply missed by all his friends and family here in North Carolina as well as his surviving family member in Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen; half sisters, Audry and Mildred; and half brothers, Tommy, Gordon and Vernon.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Craven McHouell; children, James "Jim" McHouell (Cindy), Thomas "Tom" McHouell (Kimberly), Cathy Bindig (Rainer); and grandchildren, Brian, Kara, Katie, Mason, Trevor, and Dalton.A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville