Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason Gregory Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jason Gregory Smith

Jason Gregory Smith, 49, of Kannapolis, passed into eternal life Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Jason, a Charlotte native, graduated from West Charlotte High School where he excelled in baseball and football, having received many honors and awards.

He attended Mitchell Community College under the law enforcement program. Upon completion, Jason became a police officer for the Town of Cleveland, N.C., for a short time, before transferring the remainder of his career to the Mooresville Police Department.

Jason served and earned the rank of lieutenant with the Mooresville Police Department, becoming the swat leader and a highly decorated officer with his loyal K9 partner, Ben.

Jason is survived by his two most prized possessions, whom he so dearly loved: son, Dalton Smith, and daughter, Addison Smith; along with their mother, Michelle Smith (Scott Phelps); father, Jack Smith; and brother, Mark Smith.

Jason will be truly missed and was loved by so many.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Whitley's Funeral Home

of Kannapolis

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heartfelt sympathies extended to all regarding the passing of a true American hero in my life scorebook. " Smitty" was my catcher and captain at West Charlotte HS on the varsity baseball team. In addition, he was our most valuable player, voted on by his peers. He was normally quiet, lead by example, always positive and smiling. He gave 110% always! Worked tirelessly to improve his skills and helped others freely. He will live on in many hearts and he was a joy to know and coach. Not a surprise that he dedicated his life to serve and protect others in law enforcement. God bless his beautiful soul and family. West Charlotte Pride is very special like he truly will always remain. Salute Captain!
Coach Gary Weart
April 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results