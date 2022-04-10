Jason Gregory Smith
Jason Gregory Smith, 49, of Kannapolis, passed into eternal life Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Jason, a Charlotte native, graduated from West Charlotte High School where he excelled in baseball and football, having received many honors and awards.
He attended Mitchell Community College under the law enforcement program. Upon completion, Jason became a police officer for the Town of Cleveland, N.C., for a short time, before transferring the remainder of his career to the Mooresville Police Department.
Jason served and earned the rank of lieutenant with the Mooresville Police Department, becoming the swat leader and a highly decorated officer with his loyal K9 partner, Ben.
Jason is survived by his two most prized possessions, whom he so dearly loved: son, Dalton Smith, and daughter, Addison Smith; along with their mother, Michelle Smith (Scott Phelps); father, Jack Smith; and brother, Mark Smith.
Jason will be truly missed and was loved by so many.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Whitley's Funeral Home
of Kannapoliswww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.