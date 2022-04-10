Heartfelt sympathies extended to all regarding the passing of a true American hero in my life scorebook. " Smitty" was my catcher and captain at West Charlotte HS on the varsity baseball team. In addition, he was our most valuable player, voted on by his peers. He was normally quiet, lead by example, always positive and smiling. He gave 110% always! Worked tirelessly to improve his skills and helped others freely. He will live on in many hearts and he was a joy to know and coach. Not a surprise that he dedicated his life to serve and protect others in law enforcement. God bless his beautiful soul and family. West Charlotte Pride is very special like he truly will always remain. Salute Captain!

Coach Gary Weart April 9, 2022