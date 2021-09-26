Jennie Dishner Chatari
January 22, 1936 - September 22, 2021
Jennie Dishner Chatari, 85, Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Jennie was born Jan. 22, 1936, the fifth of 13 children born to the late, Will and Donnie Dell (Crook) Dishner. Jennie and her husband, Ralph, moved to Mooresville, in 2001. She was active in her community, The Villages of Oak Tree and her church, Williamson Chapel United Methodist. Her grandsons were born here. The warm weather, close family and many friendships gave them a wonderful retirement. The confinements and restrictions of COVID-19 took a toll on Jennie's health. Her passing is the result of the final stages of Primary Progressive Aphasia (Dementia).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Chatari (whose ashes will be buried with her); brothers, Glenn Dishner and Douglas Dishner; and sisters, Nila Fayne Dishner, Mary Lou Dishner, Hazel (Dishner) Burlew, Rena (Dishner) DeBaker and Sandra Kay Dishner.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Chatari and Bryant Bunton of Sherrills Ford; son, Gary Chatari and Lisa (Cover) Chatari of Concord; grandsons, Conner and Cameron Chatari also of Concord; brothers, Carl Dishner of Kokomo, Ind., and Michael Dishner of Jackson, Miss.; sisters, Norma (Dishner) Bear and husband, Wayne, of Leslie, Miss., Cennea (Dishner) Tipton of Clinchport, Va., and Janet (Dishner) Hill and husband, David, of Gate City, Va.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and greats.
Jennie and Ralph will be buried together, in a family plot, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Va., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The family requests any memorials be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, www.hpccr.org/donate,
or Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org/donate
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.