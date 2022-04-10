Jimmie Campbell CagleJune 11, 1939 - April 6, 2022Jimmie Campbell Cagle, 82, of Troutman, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence.She was born June 11, 1939, in Mooresville, to the late James and Muriel Barnhardt Campbell. Ms. Cagle was a member of Abundant Life Foursquare Church in Mooresville. God and her family always came first. She enjoyed coloring in coloring books, solving crossword puzzles, and cross-stitching.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cagle; and sisters, Helen Messick and Nannie Peacock.She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Freeman; sister, Patricia Kluttz; grandchildren, Jessica Freeman and Stevie Freeman Jr. and fiancée, Misty Goodman; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends today, Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Abundant Life Foursquare Church, with the Rev. David Giles officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Foursquare Church, 119 Foursquare Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115; or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville