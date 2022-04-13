Joan Carlton Sinclair GibsonJuly 3, 1932 - March 30, 2022Joan Carlton Sinclair Gibson, 89, of North Augusta, S.C., formerly of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.She was born July 3, 1932, in Mooresville, to the late George Richard Carlton and Rachel Ketchie Carlton Sinclair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Donald Ray Gibson.Joan enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, cooking and reading, especially books by Pat Conroy. She enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, especially Dale Jr., Westerns, especially "Cheyenne" and her afternoon soap operas, which she referred to as "the stories." Joan loved her church, singing in the chancel choir, attending her circle meetings, her church family, and many friends dearly.Joan is survived by her children, Donella Gibson Wright (Thomas) of North Augusta, S.C., and Dale Carlton Gibson of Lancaster, S.C.; brother, Robert Frank Sinclair of Oxford; grandchildren, Nancy Wright Parris (John), and Curtis McNeely Wright (Carolyn Keck Wright); and great-grandchildren, Rachel McNeely Horn, Cadence Rebecca Wright, and Kellen McNeely Wright.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Dave Rockness officiating. The visitation for family and friends will follow the service. A private graveside will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville