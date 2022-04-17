Menu
Joan Carlton Sinclair Gibson
1932 - 2022
Joan Carlton Sinclair Gibson

July 3, 1932 - March 30, 2022

Joan Carlton Sinclair Gibson, 89, of North Augusta, S.C., formerly of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Dave Rockness officiating. The visitation for family and friends will follow the service. A private graveside will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery, prior to the service.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
