Joan Carlton Sinclair GibsonJuly 3, 1932 - March 30, 2022Joan Carlton Sinclair Gibson, 89, of North Augusta, S.C., formerly of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Dave Rockness officiating. The visitation for family and friends will follow the service. A private graveside will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery, prior to the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville