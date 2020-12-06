Joanna "Jo" Lou BransonMarch 23, 1939 - December 1, 2020Joanna "Jo" Lou Branson, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born March 23, 1939, in Normantown, W.Va., to the late Luther and Sylvia Adams.Jo came from a family of successful carpenters, and she herself was very talented. She was able to fix anything that came her way. Her hobbies included gardening, canning and sewing. She also obtained her pilot's license. She was co-owner of the Little Spaghetti House in Mooresville for many years. Jo had a very kind and giving heart. She never spoke ill of anyone, and she never met a stranger. Jo's faith in God was reflected in every aspect of her life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by everyone who knew her.In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded by her daughter, Crystal Bryant; her first grandson, Khai; and her brothers, Homer and Jim Adams.She is survived by her husband, Gene Branson; daughters, Linda and Brenda Bryant; son, Robert Bryant; grandson, Eddie; sisters, Marilyn Huff, Wanda Lee Shreve, Lavnina McCray, Virginia Raikes; and brother, John Adams.No services are planned at this time.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville