John Smith Harlow Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
John Smith Harlow Jr.

January 10, 1949 - December 7, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of John Smith Harlow Jr. announces his passing at the age of 72. He was at home surrounded by his daughters as he went to be with Jesus Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

He was born Jan. 10, 1949, in Norfolk, Va. His parents were the late John Harlow and Uldine "Denie" Biondino. John took great pride in taking care of his family. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver with Yellow Freight. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, trips to the beach, being a "Papa" and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Harlow. She was the love of his life, and they are now together again.

He is survived by daughters, Kristine Drake (Johnny) and Angie Roedel; grandchildren, Aaron Drake, Hannah Drake, Chance Roedel, Emma Roedel and Ally Roedel; sisters, Gloria Jean Stellwag and Carol Ann Holden; stepdad, Nick Biondino; brother-in-law, Robert Beasley (Susie); and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.

The family will celebrate his life with a gathering of family and friends Saturday, Dec. 18.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Lake Norman for the care, support and kindness they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Davidson, NC 28036.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.