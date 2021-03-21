John Thomas Kerhoulas
August 5, 1939 - March 18, 2021
John Thomas Kerhoulas, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Rock Hill, S.C., and grew up in Charleston, S.C. He was the son of the late Thomas and Evangeline Palassis Kerhoulas. Mr. Kerhoulas was retired from AT&T as an industrial engineer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny Lee Kerhoulas; children, Thomas John Kerhoulas and wife, Anne, and Andrea Creech and husband, Joey; brother, the Rev. Steve Kerhoulas; sister, Jane Kerhoulas; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Kristin; and his beloved bichon, Dudley III.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for the family in South Carolina.
For now, we can think of no better comfort from our friends and family than a story of John, which can be left at www.ca
vin-cook.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.