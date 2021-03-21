Menu
John Thomas Kerhoulas
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
John Thomas Kerhoulas

August 5, 1939 - March 18, 2021

John Thomas Kerhoulas, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Rock Hill, S.C., and grew up in Charleston, S.C. He was the son of the late Thomas and Evangeline Palassis Kerhoulas. Mr. Kerhoulas was retired from AT&T as an industrial engineer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny Lee Kerhoulas; children, Thomas John Kerhoulas and wife, Anne, and Andrea Creech and husband, Joey; brother, the Rev. Steve Kerhoulas; sister, Jane Kerhoulas; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Kristin; and his beloved bichon, Dudley III.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for the family in South Carolina.

For now, we can think of no better comfort from our friends and family than a story of John, which can be left at www.cavin-cook.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Rob and I are so sorry to hear about your loss. We know is out of pain and in a much better place. We will keep Penny and the family in our prayers as you adjust to a new way of life. God Bless!
Rob & Lisa Squatriglia
Friend
March 22, 2021
