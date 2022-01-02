John was born Jan. 14 1948, to Margarite Jane Ryan and James Russell Kerr in Lennoxville, Quebec, Canada.
John was the founder of Classic Chevrolets of Charlotte, Inc., and a member of the Carolina Classic Chevy Club. His early love for 1957 Chevys allowed opportunities to cultivate relationships with car enthusiasts from across the United States and beyond. John took pride in overseeing numerous shipments of classic cars to Australia and New Zealand. His most favored car shipment was the Peggy Sue 1957 Chevy, sold to the late Peggy Sue, a close friend of the late Buddy Holly. This car was John's personal Chevy classic for many years as is known to many.
John loved taking vacations in Jamaica. The all-inclusive seaside resorts in Negril were his favorites. He was happy to have spent over 20 weeks there. John lived at Lake Norman and enjoyed spending "boat time" with his friends on the lake.
John took pride in a long term friendship with the Belvin family of Mooresville. Annie Wilene Belvin is remembered as a special "confidant."
John passed in a spirit of rest and peace. He was holding hands of loved ones, with hymns and prayers, as he transitioned into the Eternal Peace of the Lord.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tribute Cremation Society - Statesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tribute Cremation Society - Statesville.
7 Entries
John will live on in my memories, along with some great times, as the friend who introduced me to the Love of my Life, my Beautiful Wife & Soulmate, Charlene. He somehow knew that we were right for each other, and available for each other. He offered his friendship & his home to celebrate the event, and we have shared life together ever since, which will be the 29th year Anniversary this year (2022). Thanks John, Rest In Peace and Comfort in God's arms.
Brent Poloway
Montgomery Alabama
Vincent Brent Poloway
Friend
January 29, 2022
So sorry to hear about this. Great man and friend and truly a great soul. Enjoy those turquoise wings my friend.
Ken Rinehimer
Friend
January 20, 2022
My dear friend,
Just saw the news about you. You were such a blessing to me and such an encouragement for my music.
I will miss singing Buddy Holly for you.
Now you're with Buddy and Peggy Sue in heaven.
I will miss you very much.
Ricky
Ricky Vacca
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dad, I am so greatful for the time we recently spent together. Kim and I will miss the phone calls and conversations about everything under the sun.
Gone way to soon, Love Chris
Chris Mogensen
Family
January 7, 2022
I am seriously going to miss this man, I loved our phone conversations between New Zealand and NC and our last visit was simply amazing. If it wasn't for COVID we would have been there again last year, we truly loved you John and will miss you everyday.
Terry Dalton
Friend
January 4, 2022
We send our thoughts and prayers! John was such a great person and a joy to be around. Say hey to Mawmaw (Wilene) for us!
Michele Belvin, Haley, & Anett
Friend
January 2, 2022
Soar on high with the Angels John and say hi to Peggy Sue for us. Thanks for our Peggy Sue chevys. You will be missed by many. Prayers being sent to your family