John Steven Langford



January 14, 1948 - December 27, 2021



John was born Jan. 14 1948, to Margarite Jane Ryan and James Russell Kerr in Lennoxville, Quebec, Canada.



John was the founder of Classic Chevrolets of Charlotte, Inc., and a member of the Carolina Classic Chevy Club. His early love for 1957 Chevys allowed opportunities to cultivate relationships with car enthusiasts from across the United States and beyond. John took pride in overseeing numerous shipments of classic cars to Australia and New Zealand. His most favored car shipment was the Peggy Sue 1957 Chevy, sold to the late Peggy Sue, a close friend of the late Buddy Holly. This car was John's personal Chevy classic for many years as is known to many.



John loved taking vacations in Jamaica. The all-inclusive seaside resorts in Negril were his favorites. He was happy to have spent over 20 weeks there. John lived at Lake Norman and enjoyed spending "boat time" with his friends on the lake.



John took pride in a long term friendship with the Belvin family of Mooresville. Annie Wilene Belvin is remembered as a special "confidant."



John passed in a spirit of rest and peace. He was holding hands of loved ones, with hymns and prayers, as he transitioned into the Eternal Peace of the Lord.



Tribute Cremation Society, Statesville



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.