John Wesley SherrillApril 4, 1933 - September 14, 2021John Wesley Sherrill passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. He was born April 4, 1933, to John W. and Emma Rogers Sherrill.He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ophelia; two children, daughter, Becky; son, Steve and wife, Mary Jane; grandson, Scott and wife, Brittany; granddaughter Julie Eary and husband, Adam; two precious great-grandsons, Turner and Miles Sherrill; and two sisters Loyce Davis and Joyce Hight of Davidson.John resided in Winston-Salem for many years where he was employed by Piedmont Airlines and US Air. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and square dancing with the Salem Squares Club. John also loved serving as a Hospice Volunteer and going on mission building team trips with the Mount Tabor UMC team.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.The family especially wishes to thank the staff at Laurel Meadows for their loving care of John and kindness to the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Building Team fund at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or to Sherrill Scholarship Fund at Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115.Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Inc.