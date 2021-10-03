John White WestmorelandDecember 11, 1960 - October 1, 2021John White Westmoreland, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville.He was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Mooresville, to the late Eugene Roth Westmoreland and Opal Owens Westmoreland. He was a 1978 graduate of Mooresville High School. He graduated from Montreat-Anderson and Greensboro Colleges with a double major in music and religion. John was a writer, and a radio broadcaster for radio station WHIP in Mooresville.John is survived by a sister, Pam Westmoreland Sholar, MD, of Mooresville; and brother, Henry Houston Westmoreland, MD, of Wingdale, N.Y.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church with the Revs. Dr. Fred Coates and Jason Sentas officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service The burial in Willow Valley Cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville