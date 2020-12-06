Menu
Joyce Draper
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Joyce Draper

August 1, 1938 - November 30, 2020

Launa "Joyce" Draper, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

She was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Hamilton, Ga., to the late Luther and Sara Williams Fountain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Draper; brothers, Walter T. Fountain, Luther G. Fountain Jr.; and son, Lawrence Dewayne Hodge.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Kelley (Michael); daughter-in-law, Chelita Hodge; brother, Donald Fountain; sister, Patricia Raulerson; half-sister, Lillie Martin (John); grandchildren, Chris Hodge, Steve Hodge, Michelle Beck, Eric Kelley, and Phillip Citroen; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Hodge, Zaira Beck, Deseree Argilan, Riley Beck, Kaylee Hodge, Chase Kelley, Ava Hodge, and Braxton Hodge..

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Dan Freeman officiating. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes at the church, prior to the service. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/BereaBaptistLKN/live. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Lying in State
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, North Carolina
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Joyce was a super sweet lady that will be missed
CHRIS GURLEY
Friend
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Joyce. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
December 3, 2020