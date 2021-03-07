Julia Kay Williams JacksonAugust 4, 1944 - March 2, 2021Julia Kay Williams Jackson, 76, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence.Born Aug. 4, 1944, in Polk County, she was the daughter of the late James Hamilton and Annie Octa Pack Williams. Kay graduated high school from Polk Central High School in 1962, and went on to Appalachian Teachers College and graduated from there in 1966; she then became a Home economics teacher for 30+ years at Newton-Conover High School. She was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Victor Jackson; brothers, Buster, Yates, Lewis and John Williams; and sister, Joan Christ.She is survived by her sons, Dwayne (Stephanie) Jackson, and Brent (Lori) Jackson; grandchildren, Karson, Dalton, Kenley, Riley and Parker Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family received friends Thursday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home.Graveside services were scheduled at Catawba Memorial Park, at 3 p.m., Friday, March 5, with Pastor Brant Hoots officiating.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Caldwell Athletic Boosters Club Softball, Terry Cannon, 7035 Spartan Dr., Hudson NC 28638; or to Mooresville High School Softball team, 659 E Center Ave., Mooresville NC 28115.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home