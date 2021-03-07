Menu
Julia Kay Williams Jackson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Julia Kay Williams Jackson

August 4, 1944 - March 2, 2021

Julia Kay Williams Jackson, 76, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence.

Born Aug. 4, 1944, in Polk County, she was the daughter of the late James Hamilton and Annie Octa Pack Williams. Kay graduated high school from Polk Central High School in 1962, and went on to Appalachian Teachers College and graduated from there in 1966; she then became a Home economics teacher for 30+ years at Newton-Conover High School. She was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Victor Jackson; brothers, Buster, Yates, Lewis and John Williams; and sister, Joan Christ.

She is survived by her sons, Dwayne (Stephanie) Jackson, and Brent (Lori) Jackson; grandchildren, Karson, Dalton, Kenley, Riley and Parker Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Thursday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home.

Graveside services were scheduled at Catawba Memorial Park, at 3 p.m., Friday, March 5, with Pastor Brant Hoots officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Caldwell Athletic Boosters Club Softball, Terry Cannon, 7035 Spartan Dr., Hudson NC 28638; or to Mooresville High School Softball team, 659 E Center Ave., Mooresville NC 28115.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC
Mar
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure to have her for a teacher at Newton conover. She was a awesome teacher. I learned alot from her. She is going to be missed. Kathy Huffman
Kathy Huffman
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all as you go thru this difficult time.
Gary & Rosalyn Gardner
March 5, 2021
I had the pleasure of being one of Mrs. Jackson's students at Newton-Conover High School in home economics. She taught me so much, she was loving and caring, and she made it so easy to love her. I loved her like a mother because she always treated us like her children. I would run into her from time too time and she never changed. Mrs. Jackson will surely be missed by all. I love you R.I.P my friend.
Sandra Hall
March 5, 2021
My Condolences to The Jackson Family. Mrs. Jackson was my Home Economics Teacher at NCHS. She was a GREAT teacher. Everyone LOVED her, and her class. She had such good patience with her students. She taught me how to sew. I know Mrs. Jackson will be deeply missed by her family and friends. "REST IN HEAVEN MRS. JACKSON"
Mildred Connor
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost. She will be with Victor now. I remember Kay when I was very young my grandma use to go visit Ham and Octiva and Kay and Yates were always around. She was always different from all the others. She always had a smile and was very entertaining to be around. She will be greatly missed by all.
Bob and Jean Edwards
March 4, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 4, 2021
