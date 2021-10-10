Karen Garner MartinKaren Garner Martin, 63, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, following a lengthy illness.She is survived by her husband, Curtis Martin; sons, Lee (Lisa) Spiva, Andrew Spiva; daughter, Nicole (Gerald) Harrison; parents, Beverly S. Hager, Robert Garner; sister, Terry (Gene) Gilliland; four grandchildren; and seven stepgrandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Ingram Funeral Home & Cremation Society