Karen Garner Martin
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ingram Funeral Home and Cremation Society
127 West Statesville Avenue
Mooresville, NC
Karen Garner Martin

Karen Garner Martin, 63, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Martin; sons, Lee (Lisa) Spiva, Andrew Spiva; daughter, Nicole (Gerald) Harrison; parents, Beverly S. Hager, Robert Garner; sister, Terry (Gene) Gilliland; four grandchildren; and seven stepgrandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ingram Funeral Home & Cremation Society

www.ingramfuneralhome.us
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ingram Funeral Home and Cremation Society
