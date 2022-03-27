Katalin "Kay" Buffington
May 12, 1952 - March 24, 2022
Katalin "Kay" Buffington, 69, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, after her second courageous battle with lung cancer.
Kay was born May 12, 1952, in Budapest, Hungary, to the late Boldizsar and Rozalia Vasmatics. She grew up in West Haven, Conn., and studied to be a seamstress at Eli Whitney Technical High School where she graduated with honors in 1972.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rozalia Tuttle.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Drum (Glenn) and Kelly Siglinger (Craig); and her five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m., with Eddie Karriker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, https://apps.hoic.org/donate-now
.
