Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katalin "Kay" Buffington
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Eli Whitney Technical High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
3:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Katalin "Kay" Buffington

May 12, 1952 - March 24, 2022

Katalin "Kay" Buffington, 69, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, after her second courageous battle with lung cancer.

Kay was born May 12, 1952, in Budapest, Hungary, to the late Boldizsar and Rozalia Vasmatics. She grew up in West Haven, Conn., and studied to be a seamstress at Eli Whitney Technical High School where she graduated with honors in 1972.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rozalia Tuttle.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Drum (Glenn) and Kelly Siglinger (Craig); and her five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m., with Eddie Karriker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, https://apps.hoic.org/donate-now.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.