Katherine "Nita" Juanita MooreApril 21, 1940 - December 13, 2021Katherine "Nita" Juanita Moore, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.She was born April 21, 1940, in Augusta, Ga., to the late Virgil Lyston and Mary Cooke Monroe.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Moore; and sister, Betty Leonard.Nita was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was transparent, honest with everyone and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was never boring, just naturally funny, and outspoken. Nita was a very hard-working lady and always put others before herself.She is survived by her children, Dion Moore (Lynn), Lisa Lopez (Scott), Terry Lancaster (Jeff) and Virgil "Derek" Moore; grandchildren, Brandy Suggs (Will), Josh Hann (Mel), Tiffany Cummo (Chris), Jessica Mills, Cory Lancaster (Christy), Peyton Moore and Meadow Moore; 10 great-grandchildren, with nine surviving.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville