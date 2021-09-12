Menu
Dr. Larry Eugene Lackey
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Dr. Larry Eugene Lackey

July 16, 1946 - September 7, 2021

Dr. Larry Eugene Lackey, 75, of Mt. Ulla, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, in Durham.

Born July 16, 1946, in Mooresville, he was a son of the late Marvin and Dorothy Pennington Lackey. Dr. Lackey was a retired teacher. He was a proud U.S. Marine, having received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Dr. Lackey was a Mason, Shriner, Marine Corps League member, wrestling coach and educator. He was a kind giver who always put others first.

Dr. Lackey was a breeder/trainer of Rottweilers and earned fourth in the world in Amsterdam in the working dog class.

He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Pressley Giegerich.

Dr. Lackey is survived by his wife of 17 years, Janice Pressley Lackey; daughters, Mandy Sifford (Robert) and Juliet Webb (Jon); brother, Donald Lackey; sisters, Marilyn Thomas and Carolyn Ayers; grandchildren, Claudiah Sifford, Craig Webb, Brody Webb and Andrew Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at Salisbury National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burn Care at Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
