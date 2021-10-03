I first met Lenny many years ago playing little league ball at St. Peter´s field. Since then, our relationship evolved into a great friendship. From many late nights playing computer games, trips to the mall, hanging out on the porch, and grabbing some wings and drinks. I will always cherish these memories and be proud to have called Lenny a best friend of mine. My deepest condolences go out to his Family. Lenny will truly be missed by many.

Gino October 2, 2021