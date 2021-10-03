Menu
Leonard E. Bansavich III
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, Inc. - Colchester
167 Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT
Leonard E. Bansavich III

August 18, 1987 - September 28, 2021

Leonard E. Bansavich III, known as "Lenny", "Len" or "Boots", of Amston, Conn., and Mooresville, passed away of accidental causes Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the too young age of 34.

Lenny was a staunch conservative who believed in our U.S. Constitution. He was passionate about online gaming, auto racing, family, and was an aficionado of the game of baseball and its tactics.

Lenny traveled the country as the Racing Electronics liaison to the ARCA series. Then, moved onto his current career as an independent race spotter, traveling to tracks all along the East Coast, leading up and coming drivers to vast success.

He will be remembered by all who knew him for his ever present smile. He was tough on the outside but as caring and empathetic as anyone you could ever meet. He had a special kindness for all animals and if you were lucky enough to be his friend you had his lifelong loyalty.

To mourn his loss, but cherish his memory, he leaves behind his parents, Leonard and Loretta (Niver) Bansavich; sisters, Lori-Lynn (Paul) French, Victoria (Matt) Cavanaugh; niece and nephews, Paul Jr., Brian, Lily and Junior. As well as, his "adoptive" family in North Carolina, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends at home and throughout the racing community.

He was preceded by his grandparents; as well as his twin nieces, Rebecca and Annabelle.

Please join us for a memorial gathering where we can share our memories and stories of Lenny. The memorial will be held at the American Legion Post 197, 128 E. Hampton Rd., in Marlborough, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Light fare and refreshments. Casual attire requested.

In addition, a memorial will also be held in North Carolina, at a future date and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, Lenny would like you to treat yourself or a loved one to something special. To share a memory or sign the guestbook, please visit, www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.

Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home Inc.

Colchester, CT
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
American Legion Post 197
128 E. Hampton Rd, Marlborough, CT
Funeral services provided by:
Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, Inc. - Colchester
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori, I am vary sorry for your loss
Aunt Marie Schadtle
Family
October 3, 2021
Lori, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I have donated 25. dollars to the Connecticut Humane Society in his memory
Marie Schadtle
Family
October 3, 2021
Lori and Leni I am so sorry for you unexpected loss. Aunt Marie
A Marie Schadtle
Family
October 3, 2021
-Flava
October 2, 2021
I first met Lenny many years ago playing little league ball at St. Peter´s field. Since then, our relationship evolved into a great friendship. From many late nights playing computer games, trips to the mall, hanging out on the porch, and grabbing some wings and drinks. I will always cherish these memories and be proud to have called Lenny a best friend of mine. My deepest condolences go out to his Family. Lenny will truly be missed by many.
Gino
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I considered Boots a really good friend and spent alot of time hanging out on the spotters stand talking and joking at alot of racetracks around the country. He will be missed by all of us on the spotter stand.
Anthony Warren
October 1, 2021
