Leonard E. Bansavich III
August 18, 1987 - September 28, 2021
Leonard E. Bansavich III, known as "Lenny", "Len" or "Boots", of Amston, Conn., and Mooresville, passed away of accidental causes Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the too young age of 34.
Lenny was a staunch conservative who believed in our U.S. Constitution. He was passionate about online gaming, auto racing, family, and was an aficionado of the game of baseball and its tactics.
Lenny traveled the country as the Racing Electronics liaison to the ARCA series. Then, moved onto his current career as an independent race spotter, traveling to tracks all along the East Coast, leading up and coming drivers to vast success.
He will be remembered by all who knew him for his ever present smile. He was tough on the outside but as caring and empathetic as anyone you could ever meet. He had a special kindness for all animals and if you were lucky enough to be his friend you had his lifelong loyalty.
To mourn his loss, but cherish his memory, he leaves behind his parents, Leonard and Loretta (Niver) Bansavich; sisters, Lori-Lynn (Paul) French, Victoria (Matt) Cavanaugh; niece and nephews, Paul Jr., Brian, Lily and Junior. As well as, his "adoptive" family in North Carolina, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends at home and throughout the racing community.
He was preceded by his grandparents; as well as his twin nieces, Rebecca and Annabelle.
Please join us for a memorial gathering where we can share our memories and stories of Lenny. The memorial will be held at the American Legion Post 197, 128 E. Hampton Rd., in Marlborough, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Light fare and refreshments. Casual attire requested.
In addition, a memorial will also be held in North Carolina, at a future date and location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, Lenny would like you to treat yourself or a loved one to something special. To share a memory or sign the guestbook, please visit, www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home Inc.
Colchester, CT
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.