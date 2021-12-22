Linda A. MajureMay 13, 1950 - December 21, 2021Linda A. Majure, 71, of Mooresville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.She was born May 13, 1950, in Raleigh, to the late John and Joyce Beard Aman.Mrs. Majure is survived by her husband; five children; and 10 grandchildren.Her last words she shared with others were "Now is the day of salvation." That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Roman 10:9 KJBA private graveside service will be held at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville