Linda A. Majure
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Linda A. Majure

May 13, 1950 - December 21, 2021

Linda A. Majure, 71, of Mooresville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

She was born May 13, 1950, in Raleigh, to the late John and Joyce Beard Aman.

Mrs. Majure is survived by her husband; five children; and 10 grandchildren.

Her last words she shared with others were "Now is the day of salvation." That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Roman 10:9 KJB

A private graveside service will be held at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort and guide you through this difficult time.
Billy and Gail Brewer
Family
December 22, 2021
