Lisa N. Macdonald
Lisa N. Macdonald, 57, of Walden Ridge in Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Lisa traveled the world, loved gardening and loved her pets.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Macdonald of Walden Ridge in Mooresville; and kids, Ernie and Josie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Fieldstone United Methodist Church in Mooresville, with Pastor Ken Wallace officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Cremation Societywww.ingramfuneralhome.us
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.