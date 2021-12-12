Menu
Lisa N. Macdonald
FUNERAL HOME
Ingram Funeral Home and Cremation Society
127 West Statesville Avenue
Mooresville, NC
Lisa N. Macdonald

Lisa N. Macdonald, 57, of Walden Ridge in Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Lisa traveled the world, loved gardening and loved her pets.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Macdonald of Walden Ridge in Mooresville; and kids, Ernie and Josie.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Fieldstone United Methodist Church in Mooresville, with Pastor Ken Wallace officiating.

Ingram Funeral Home & Cremation Society

www.ingramfuneralhome.us
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
2:00p.m.
804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Ingram Funeral Home and Cremation Society
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of my cousin Lisa,
Martha Lenz
Family
January 12, 2022
LOVE thy neighbor as thyself. This is how Lisa's life was displayed. We are deeply saddend. Will miss her so much and our playtime in the fields with our fur babies. Love and prayers to Mike and family.
Amber Poris
December 15, 2021
I'm very sad to learn that Lisa has passed away so soon. My sincere condolences to the entire family. Sending love and prayer's to all. Love Ranee
Ranee Johnson
Family
December 13, 2021
We have so many happy memories growing up with Lisa in Iowa and our travels through Oregon & California. She was a very inspirational woman and will be greatly missed! Sending all our love to Michael and her family.
Lanette & Scott Van Nevel
Friend
December 12, 2021
