Lois Lewis MillerJanuary 28, 1940 - October 30, 2020Lois Lewis Miller, 80, of Mooresville, went to her Heavenly Home Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.She was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Iredell County, to the Late Oneve L. Lewis and Della Billings Lewis. Lois worked many years at Burlington Mills before quitting, enjoying her time with family and friends. Lois loved camping, baking cakes and pies, reading and going on vacation to the mountains and the beach. Lois truly loved her Pastor Eddie and wife, Traci, who made her feel like their mom. She also loved singing and worshiping with her church friends and family at Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, William "Bill" Miller of 61 years; three sisters, Eunice, Carolyn and Ruth; two brothers, Glenn and Ray; and great-great-granddaughter, Paisley.She is survived by three children, Billy Ray Miller of Mooresville, Susie Miller McMahan of Denver, and Michael Scott Miller and wife, Tammy M. Miller of Mooresville; sister, Martha King; two brothers, David Lewis and Jerry Lee Lewis; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; great-great-granddaughter on the way; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly; and many wonderful friends that she loved.The Miller family would like to express our deepest gratitude to a true God sent couple who helped with our moms every need as her health felled, Edwin and Barbara Pintino. No mater night or day, if we needed help with mom, one or both would be right there to do anything she needed without any hesitation and would not take anything in return for their hard work. Friends like that are few and mom and my dad loved them both very much!!The Family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church in Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., with the Revs. Eddie Graham and James Lewis Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.Ingram Funeral Home