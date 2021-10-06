Lois McCormick



October 2, 2021



Lois Jane McCormick, 76, beloved mother, grandmother and Connecticut schoolteacher, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by her family, due to complications from COVID-19.



She was an angel on earth, strong in her faith, in God and community, with a love of gardening, reading, and above all, her friends and family. Her granddaughter, Embrey and grandson, Jaxon were the apples of her eye.



Lois was a quiet, gentle soul whose random acts of kindness came from the heart. She didn't hesitate to bring a pie to cheer someone up who was going through a rough patch; prune, water, and look after someone's garden if they were away from home; and brought joy to all she knew as friends or family, and even a stranger who connected with her warmth from afar. Reading, entertaining her friends on the porch with some wine, playing card games occasionally not very well, or merely sitting with Brandi and thinking of ways she could make others happy were her greatest joys.



Born with her twin sister, Linda to John and Ann Hawksley, Lois grew up in Woodbury, Conn. She attended Muskingum University in Ohio, and went on to teach kindergarten and first grade at Connecticut schools for over 50 years, including in Cheshire, Danbury and Wilton. She was a longtime member of Jesse Lee Church.



Lois is survived by son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Laurisa and grandson, Jaxon, of the Hampton Roads area in Virginia; son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Sheri and granddaughter, Embrey of Mooresville; nephew, Bill Williams of Clarksville, Tenn.; her beautiful dog, Brandi; and her students of over 50 years, whom she loved as her own children. She returns home to her sister and parents in heaven.



Viewing will take place Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 E Plaza Dr., in Mooresville. A service will take place Sunday, Oct. 10, at Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, 120 Trump Square, in Mooresville. Her sons are grieving and celebrating their Mother, their protector, their inspiration and spending so much time with her as a butterfly, a dragonfly, blue jays, and a 14 year old named Vivian that walked up to her family at their weakest moment compelled for some reason to pray with them.



There is no doubt she is at peace and forever now an angel with just a larger reach then her moments with us all while here on Earth. Rest well Mom, see you soon.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.