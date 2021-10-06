Lois Jane McCormick, 76, beloved mother, grandmother and Connecticut schoolteacher, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by her family, due to complications from COVID-19.
She was an angel on earth, strong in her faith, in God and community, with a love of gardening, reading, and above all, her friends and family. Her granddaughter, Embrey and grandson, Jaxon were the apples of her eye.
Lois was a quiet, gentle soul whose random acts of kindness came from the heart. She didn't hesitate to bring a pie to cheer someone up who was going through a rough patch; prune, water, and look after someone's garden if they were away from home; and brought joy to all she knew as friends or family, and even a stranger who connected with her warmth from afar. Reading, entertaining her friends on the porch with some wine, playing card games occasionally not very well, or merely sitting with Brandi and thinking of ways she could make others happy were her greatest joys.
Born with her twin sister, Linda to John and Ann Hawksley, Lois grew up in Woodbury, Conn. She attended Muskingum University in Ohio, and went on to teach kindergarten and first grade at Connecticut schools for over 50 years, including in Cheshire, Danbury and Wilton. She was a longtime member of Jesse Lee Church.
Lois is survived by son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Laurisa and grandson, Jaxon, of the Hampton Roads area in Virginia; son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Sheri and granddaughter, Embrey of Mooresville; nephew, Bill Williams of Clarksville, Tenn.; her beautiful dog, Brandi; and her students of over 50 years, whom she loved as her own children. She returns home to her sister and parents in heaven.
Viewing will take place Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 E Plaza Dr., in Mooresville. A service will take place Sunday, Oct. 10, at Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, 120 Trump Square, in Mooresville. Her sons are grieving and celebrating their Mother, their protector, their inspiration and spending so much time with her as a butterfly, a dragonfly, blue jays, and a 14 year old named Vivian that walked up to her family at their weakest moment compelled for some reason to pray with them.
There is no doubt she is at peace and forever now an angel with just a larger reach then her moments with us all while here on Earth. Rest well Mom, see you soon.
I just heard today about your mother's passing. I am so sad about this news. I worked with her in Wilton. She was so sweet and caring! She loved her students and had such a kind approach to teaching. I am sending my condolences to you all!
Kim Newbauer
Work
November 17, 2021
I just don´t where to start!
She was an amazing human. Mentor to me as a new teacher. Friend. She never judged. Supporter. Loved me no matter what. I am blessed my girls know her legacy and how important she was to me. My they grow to be like her!
Jennifer forslund
October 11, 2021
Phil, Nicole, Arwen and Gunnar
October 7, 2021
Kimberly Bishop&Dianne Thulin
October 7, 2021
My memories of your mom could fill a "chapter book"...there would be chapters on Lois the mother, the grandmother, the bird lover, the forever teacher, the movie lover, the church goer, the gardener, the giver of acts of kindness, the avid reader, the dog lover, and the necessities of being a true friend. (Reading and writing chapter books was our goal for our first graders.)
I was privileged to be her friend for thirty seven years...so many chapters to think about. She will be sadly missed.
Peggy Sharlow and Ivy Rose
Friend
October 7, 2021
Your dear Mother was just in my thoughts several days ago as I passed the "Pumpkin Patch" at Jesse Lee Church in Ridgefield a place where she would volunteer her time helping to sell the pumpkins to children of all ages. She was a lovely woman so sweet, compassionate and caring as witnessed during all the years we worked together in Wilton. All of her students benefited from her gentle & kind ways. Rest in Peace Dear Lois, You will be truly missed.
Dianne Thulin
Friend
October 6, 2021
Lois and Brandi were two of my first friends when we moved to Lakewalk. My collie Finn and I loved our visits almost every day to chat over her fence or walk a bit together. She was filled with love, compassion, and such a gentle, giving spirit. Becoming a Grandma was such an amazing gift to her and she cherished every moment.She will ALWAYS live in a special place in my heart. Sending prayers of comfort and peace. Your mom touched so many hearts every day. She was and will always be an incredible ray of God's love in my life.
Jane Peters
Friend
October 6, 2021
One of the sweetest lady ever. Even though she has moved away I often think of her and the family. I remember lots of things we did or talked about. I was sad when she moved and sad now you have left us. May you be at peace . Love Mary Lou Pambianchi