Lucille Smith Curtis
June 14, 1939 - June 20, 2021
Lucille Smith Curtis, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
She was born June 14, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Lester and Ella Lou Smith. Mrs. Curtis was an animal lover and enjoyed the beach, flowers, and being outdoors. She was the family historian and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Curtis was a wonderful wife, mother, "Mawmaw," and an avid cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Curtis; sisters, Ophelia Toon, Erelene Muzny; brothers, Bob Smith, Edward Kallam; sister-in-law, Judy Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Hatfield (Bobby); brothers, Ken Smith, Dalford Smith (Nancy); granddaughter, Leah Marie Safrit (Jordan); and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Katie Rae, and Oaklyn.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, 494 E. Plaza Drive, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Brian Duncan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastview Cemetery in Newton, with the Rev. Carroll Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
