Lynda Suther KellerApril 2, 1950 - January 6, 2022Lynda Suther Keller, 71, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.She was born April 2, 1950, in Mooresville, to Lucille Thompson Deaton and the late Robert Deaton.Lynda retired from Davidson College after 38 years of dedicated service and continued her love of education by being a substitute teacher with the Mooresville Graded School District.During her time off with retirement she loved working in her yard, spending time with her family, reading her cookbooks and watching her crime shows. Her smile always lit up every room she walked in to and her positive outlook on life was contagious.She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bob Keller; daughter, Meredith Suther Hicks and husband, Landon, of Morrisville; daughter, Shawn Keller Cooper and husband, Jim, of Denver, N.C.; son, Lee Keller of Denver, N.C.; son, Ben Keller and wife, Holly, of Mooresville; mother, Lucille Thompson Deaton of Mooresville; sisters, Debbie Brannon of Mooresville, and Shelia Atwell and husband, Mike, of Mooresville; brother-in-law, Donny Keller and wife, Sherri, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; mother-in-law, Wylene Bailey Keller of Mocksville; niece, Hailey Brannon of Mooresville; and nephews, Jade Brannon of Mooresville, and Phillip Atwell of Mooresville. Lynda was known as "Lala" to her eight grandchildren, Caleb Hicks, Logan Hicks, Dylan Hicks, Cannon Cooper, Sydney Cooper, Austin Keller, Millie Keller and Landry Keller.The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The service followed at 12 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Lane, Ste. 1105, Rockville, MD 20852.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville