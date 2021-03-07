My Precious Macy (Maychie-Pie), you looked so peaceful while at rest. I don’t even know how to go on without you. I know I have to, but then again, I am not without you. You are in me and I am in you. I thank God for the honor of being your mother. I gave you all the love that I had. However, you gave me all of the love you had. I miss when you nibbled my ear or when we played “giggle jiggle” on your bed right before you went to sleep. It’s strange going to the House of Prayer without you. Your passing has altered my whole life, but I will grow. I want God to know that your 22-year existence was an everlasting enhancement to my life. My light will shine a little brighter from being charged from your light.



NIGHT, NIGHT Macy Mommy will forever love you

Saint Shondala Kelly Mother March 6, 2021