The United House of Prayer for All People Cemetery
Huntersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clyburn & Bigham Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clyburn & Bigham Mortuary.
17 Entries
My precious Baby, Macy...
Yesterday (08-27-2021) marked 6 months since you left us. I miss kissing your soft chubby cheeks and playing tickle tickle and hearing you giggle until you get sleepy. I know you're just resting until we meet again.
Love and miss you, Macy-Pie!
... Mommy
Saint Shondala Kelly (Mother)
Family
August 28, 2021
I miss you so much, Mayshie-Pie!
(... Mommy)
Saint Shondala Kelly
Family
July 27, 2021
you were a beautiful young lady we will miss seeing you come into our office here at Northcross RIH
Wanda
March 11, 2021
Saint Shondala Kelly
Mother
March 6, 2021
Saint Shondala Kelly
Mother
March 6, 2021
Saint Shondala Kelly
Mother
March 6, 2021
Saint Shondala Kelly
Mother
March 6, 2021
My Precious Macy (Maychie-Pie), you looked so peaceful while at rest. I don’t even know how to go on without you. I know I have to, but then again, I am not without you. You are in me and I am in you. I thank God for the honor of being your mother. I gave you all the love that I had. However, you gave me all of the love you had. I miss when you nibbled my ear or when we played “giggle jiggle” on your bed right before you went to sleep. It’s strange going to the House of Prayer without you. Your passing has altered my whole life, but I will grow. I want God to know that your 22-year existence was an everlasting enhancement to my life. My light will shine a little brighter from being charged from your light.
NIGHT, NIGHT Macy Mommy will forever love you
Saint Shondala Kelly
Mother
March 6, 2021
I didn’t know Macie but she looked like a VERY sweet child. God be with you as you grieve.
David Bailey
Friend
March 5, 2021
I only met you a few times and it was a pleasure you were always smiling and I know that now you are free from being constricted and can just walk around heaven like there’s no tomorrow you will be missed especially by your mom, sisters and Uncles Love you.. chocolate drop
Cecil Miller
Family
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family Shondala you we’re an amazing mother to Macy it was beautiful to observe the love for your daughter you and your family are in my prayers love ❤ your extended family St. Cynthia Hector
Cynthia Hector
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Macy for your loss. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
March 4, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences To The Kelly-Eisom Family. May God strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time. We Love You and will continue to pray for you.
The Wright-Conner Family
Family
March 3, 2021
Hey Boo Boo head, it's your big sister! I love you so so much, I have been protecting you ever since I became a big sister. I'm glad I can say that I protected you till the day you departed from this earth. It hurts me every single day and moment but it brings me comfort to know you are getting your reward, and are free from all that restricted you. Alex and I miss you and love you and we will ALL keep your legacy alive. Thank you for all that you've taught me through the years. Also for proving that you can still be a happy and live a beautiful life with autism and epilepsy.
I love you macie pie -T'elgin
T'elgin Eakes
Sister
March 3, 2021
Dentistry for Kids Family
March 3, 2021
To the family. We are so sorry for your loss. Go to god during this difficult times. We will keep you uplifted in prayer
Beechie Charles,Chenoa Abraham and Family
Friend
March 3, 2021
Macy, my precious “special needs” Baby, my second born I feel so empty without you. I can’t even write a full message right now I see your things everywhere and keep thinking I hear you giggling let me stop for now I love you Maychie Pie!!!