Margaret Morrow Baker
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Margaret Morrow Baker

April 15, 1956 - May 29, 2021

Margaret Morrow Baker, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was born April 15, 1956, in Mooresville, to the late Kenneth and Ruby Crouch Morrow. Mrs. Baker was a 1974 graduate of Mooresville High School and later received her associate's degree from Gardner-Webb University in 1977. She was employed with Belk for 20 years, True-to-form Body Shop for over 6 years, and then became a caregiver for her mother. Mrs. Baker loved horses, dogs, crocheting, and John Wayne movies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth A. Morrow Jr.; and niece, Ashely Ervin.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jeffrey Baker; daughter, Megan Baker; brother, Marshall Morrow (William Hurt); sister, Becky Ervin (Shawn); sister-in-law, Judy Morrow; brother-in-law, Paul Baker Jr. (Rene); nieces, Heather and Jennifer; nephews, Alex and Andrew (Sarah); her beloved dog, Bandit; and granddogs, Vinnie and Riggs.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. John Miles and Greg Sloop officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Jun
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Offering my prayers and sympathy for Jeff and Megan on the passing of Margaret
Sheila Morrow
Other
June 1, 2021
