Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Kimbrell Campbell
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Margaret Kimbrell Campbell

April 10, 1932 - December 17, 2020

Margaret Kimbrell Campbell, 88, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born April 10, 1932, in Charlotte, to the late Robert and LaValette Killian Kimbrell. Mrs. Campbell worked as a switchboard operator at Southern Bell Telephone. In 1951, she was a finalist in the Miss Charlotte Beauty Pageant. She loved to write and was published in the Charlotte Observer and the Charlotte News & Lake Norman Magazine. Mrs. Campbell also loved to Shag dance at the Mooresville Moose Lodge and S.O.S. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Campbell; daughters, Caron Campbell, Ann Campbell Folk, Catherine Campbell; sons, Robert "Joe" Campbell, Brian Campbell; and grandchildren, Jennifer Helms and Jon Scott Campbell, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jon "Scott" Campbell and wife, Tammy; brother, Robert Kimbrell; sister, Diane Kimbrell; grandsons, Shawn Folk (Lisa), Robert Helms, Brandon Campbell (Jennifer Martinez), Ryan Campbell (Lillie); great granddaughter, Ashley Helms; and special friend, Jim Bob Tapia.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome or please make a donation to Lake Norman Humane, P.O. Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117; or a charity of the donor's choice.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Glenwood Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.