Margaret Kimbrell Campbell
April 10, 1932 - December 17, 2020
Margaret Kimbrell Campbell, 88, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
She was born April 10, 1932, in Charlotte, to the late Robert and LaValette Killian Kimbrell. Mrs. Campbell worked as a switchboard operator at Southern Bell Telephone. In 1951, she was a finalist in the Miss Charlotte Beauty Pageant. She loved to write and was published in the Charlotte Observer and the Charlotte News & Lake Norman Magazine. Mrs. Campbell also loved to Shag dance at the Mooresville Moose Lodge and S.O.S. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Campbell; daughters, Caron Campbell, Ann Campbell Folk, Catherine Campbell; sons, Robert "Joe" Campbell, Brian Campbell; and grandchildren, Jennifer Helms and Jon Scott Campbell, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jon "Scott" Campbell and wife, Tammy; brother, Robert Kimbrell; sister, Diane Kimbrell; grandsons, Shawn Folk (Lisa), Robert Helms, Brandon Campbell (Jennifer Martinez), Ryan Campbell (Lillie); great granddaughter, Ashley Helms; and special friend, Jim Bob Tapia.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome or please make a donation to Lake Norman Humane, P.O. Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117; or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.