Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Teat "Sue" Laughridge
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Margaret "Sue" Teat Laughridge

October 31, 1949 - February 23, 2021

Margaret "Sue" Teat Laughridge, 71, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

She was born Oct. 31, 1949, to the late Vernon and Mary Lee Smith Teat. Mrs. Laughridge attended Freedom Christian Center in Mooresville. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and fishing. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elden Eugene Laughridge; and brother, John R. Teat.

She is survived by her son, Timothy "Timmy" Neill of Troutman; sisters, Pamela Teat of Kings Mountain, Julie Teat of Mooresville; nephew, John Christian Arney of Statesville; and numerous cousins and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Freedom Christian Center, in Mooresville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Freedom Christian Center
Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.