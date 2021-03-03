Margaret "Sue" Teat LaughridgeOctober 31, 1949 - February 23, 2021Margaret "Sue" Teat Laughridge, 71, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.She was born Oct. 31, 1949, to the late Vernon and Mary Lee Smith Teat. Mrs. Laughridge attended Freedom Christian Center in Mooresville. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and fishing. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elden Eugene Laughridge; and brother, John R. Teat.She is survived by her son, Timothy "Timmy" Neill of Troutman; sisters, Pamela Teat of Kings Mountain, Julie Teat of Mooresville; nephew, John Christian Arney of Statesville; and numerous cousins and extended family.A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Freedom Christian Center, in Mooresville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville