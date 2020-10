Margaret Mayhew Snelling



September 29, 2020



Mrs. Margaret Adams Mayhew Snelling, 91, former resident of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m., in the W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was held at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville.



W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Mooresville Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.