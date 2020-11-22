Margaret Thomason SandersNovember 27, 1931 - November 16, 2020Margaret Thomason Sanders, 88, of Mooresville, died at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a brief illness.Margaret was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Rutherford County, to the late George Henry Grady Thomason and Rose Ellen "Bessie" Thomason. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded by her husband of 50 years, Oscar Samuel Sanders Jr.; siblings, Stella Thomason Morrow, Jim "Buster" Thomason, Sarah Thomason Gaines, Nellie Thomason Cato, Levi "Buddy" Thomason, Dovie Jean Thomason Walker, and Franklin Thomason.Margaret is survived by her sister, Rebecca Thomason Lowery of Salisbury; brother, George Thomason of Union Mills; stepson, Carl Samuel Sanders, of Charleston, S.C.; her Goldendoodle, Stella, whom she adored; and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Margaret.The family wishes to express their eternal thanks to Margaret's niece, Brenda Ellen Gaines, for the loving attention and care that she provided to Aunt Margaret over the past years. Brenda's constant love and nurturing brought laughter and tremendous happiness to Margaret's later years.Margaret was a lifetime resident of North Carolina, born in rural Rutherford County, and the sixth of 10 children. After graduation, with honors, from Alexander Schools, Inc., Margaret moved to Charlotte and resided with her sister, Sarah, until marriage.Margaret and Sam met in 1955, while working in the movie industry, he with Paramount Pictures, and she with 20th Century Fox. They resided in Charlotte for the first 18 years of their marriage, then moved to Lake Norman where they enjoyed boating, beautiful sunsets and the many faces of nature. It was here Sam renewed his interest in art and Margaret developed her interest in writing. She mentioned to Sam that she would like for him to do illustrations for some of her poems and nothing more was said about it. Sam died Feb. 9, 2007, and months later Margaret discovered that he had left a last gift for her - a collection of watercolors for some of her poems. Margaret then penned and published Roses, Bluebirds and Expressions of Love in 2009.Some of her writings, along with her husband's illustrations, have been exhibited at the Mooresville library.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville