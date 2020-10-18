Margie Burke JacksonMay 15, 1936 - October 16, 2020Margie Burke Jackson, 84, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.She was born May 15, 1936, in Salisbury, to the late C.P. and Katie Inez Shoemaker Burke.Margie was a lifetime resident of Mooresville and a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she attended the Martha's Sunday School Class and was a member of W.M.U. and the Good Samaritan Group. Margie started her working career with Mooresville Drug Store, she worked at Draymore Manufacturing for 25 years before retiring from Bartlett Nuclear after 13 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was known as Mamaw J. to all. She was also a wonderful sister and friend who will be greatly missed.In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her sister, Darthy Burke Mundy and husband, Grady; and her grandson, Chris Jackson.She is survived by her children, Teresa Thompson, Melinda Hager (Gerry "Pudge"), Jack Jackson Jr. (Dollie), Debbie Brawley (Johnny) and Robert Jackson (Sherri); grandchildren, Brandy Helms (Kevin), Katie Kiser (Brian), Ashley Morgan, Mary Nugent (Chris), Kimberly Hager, Haley Crawford (Dylan), Kristen Brawley, Trey Brawley (Jessica), Kelsey, Dallas, Ruth and Rowen Jackson; great-grandchildren, Remy, Easton, Piper, Ava, Hunter Grace, Brett, Faith, Waylon and Braylen; sister, Willine B. Kennerly (Charles); several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Margie also leaves behind several special friends, Peggy Hobbs, Larry Kistler, the Kistler family, Nancy Barrett, Laffette Steel and Pastor Hal Greene.A visitation was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services were scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, with Pastor David Klinedinst, the Rev. Hal Greene and the Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Burial was planned to follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, everyone was asked to wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville