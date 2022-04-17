Marilyn J. Magnuson



Marilyn J. Magnuson (née Spencer), 88, of Mooresville, passed peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, after a short illness. She had formerly resided in New York and Florida.



Marilyn was predeceased in 2021 by her beloved husband of 70 years, Walter J. Magnuson Sr.



She is survived by seven children: Walter Jr. (Linda); John (Janet); Nancy Sears; Robert; David (Evelin); Kevin and Raymond. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



Marilyn was the youngest of three sisters. She was predeceased in 2019 by her eldest sister, Helen, in New York. Her sister, Dorothy, resides in Alpharetta, Ga. She converted to Catholicism shortly after her marriage in 1951, becoming an active Catholic volunteering for numerous ministries, including prison ministries, during her married life in many parishes.



The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m., with a one hour viewing beforehand at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., in Mooresville, 704-664-3992. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.