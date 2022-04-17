Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn J. Magnuson
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 21 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Magnuson

Marilyn J. Magnuson (née Spencer), 88, of Mooresville, passed peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, after a short illness. She had formerly resided in New York and Florida.

Marilyn was predeceased in 2021 by her beloved husband of 70 years, Walter J. Magnuson Sr.

She is survived by seven children: Walter Jr. (Linda); John (Janet); Nancy Sears; Robert; David (Evelin); Kevin and Raymond. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was the youngest of three sisters. She was predeceased in 2019 by her eldest sister, Helen, in New York. Her sister, Dorothy, resides in Alpharetta, Ga. She converted to Catholicism shortly after her marriage in 1951, becoming an active Catholic volunteering for numerous ministries, including prison ministries, during her married life in many parishes.

The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m., with a one hour viewing beforehand at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., in Mooresville, 704-664-3992. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
217 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC
Apr
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
217 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC
Apr
21
Burial
1:00p.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.