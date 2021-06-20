Marion Sullivan HoodAugust 30, 1936 - June 14, 2021Marion Sullivan Hood, 84, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at home.She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Mecklenburg County, to the late D.J. and Florence Merritt Sullivan. Mrs. Hood was a 1954 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School and a graduate of Kings Business College. She retired after a long career with First Union National Bank. She started as a teller and made her way to the downtown FUNB towers where she found many lifelong friends as a Specialist in the Capital Markets Group. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. She loved her family and serving others. Mrs. Hood enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, word puzzles, and especially Hersey Kisses!In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Baker Hood Sr.; her brother, James Sullivan (Martha); and sister, Dee Foster.She is survived by her children, Donna R. Hood, David B. Hood Jr. (Dana Greene); sisters, Gloria Garris (Bill), Patsy Hall, Kay Hurley; grandsons, Zachary, Benjamin, and Nathaniel Ziros, and Matthew and Joshua Greene; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family received friends Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. A service followed at 3 p.m., in the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville