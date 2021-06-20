Menu
Marion Sullivan Hood
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Mecklenburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Marion Sullivan Hood

August 30, 1936 - June 14, 2021

Marion Sullivan Hood, 84, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at home.

She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Mecklenburg County, to the late D.J. and Florence Merritt Sullivan. Mrs. Hood was a 1954 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School and a graduate of Kings Business College. She retired after a long career with First Union National Bank. She started as a teller and made her way to the downtown FUNB towers where she found many lifelong friends as a Specialist in the Capital Markets Group. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. She loved her family and serving others. Mrs. Hood enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, word puzzles, and especially Hersey Kisses!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Baker Hood Sr.; her brother, James Sullivan (Martha); and sister, Dee Foster.

She is survived by her children, Donna R. Hood, David B. Hood Jr. (Dana Greene); sisters, Gloria Garris (Bill), Patsy Hall, Kay Hurley; grandsons, Zachary, Benjamin, and Nathaniel Ziros, and Matthew and Joshua Greene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. A service followed at 3 p.m., in the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Jun
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
I have many fond memories of Marion. She hired me and was my first supervisor at First Union. She was a great lady.
Sharon Stewart
Coworker
June 17, 2021
Marion was always a loving and caring person. She was my 1st Supervisor at Capital Markets, with I retired as well. Our families connected as my niece played basketball for Baker at East Meck. Hold on to your precious memories.
Myrtle Polk
Coworker
June 16, 2021
