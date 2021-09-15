Mary (Link) Bowman



June 5, 1941 - August 10, 2021



Link Bowman was born in Hickory, and was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. She went to Lenoir-Rhyne College and met Harlan Bowman with whom she married and moved to Mooresville, which became home.



After working in banking and retail over the years, she went back to school and received her master's degree in psychology and counseled people in the Mooresville area.



Her husband, Harlan, passed away February of 2021. She is survived by a daughter, Brynne Beaver (Mark); a son, Jon Bowman (Dody); grandchildren, Mckenzie Beaver, Asthin Speight (Harrison), and Justin Bowman; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Lucy Speight.



A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church on Center Street in Mooresville from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.