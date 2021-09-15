Menu
Mary Bowman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Mary (Link) Bowman

June 5, 1941 - August 10, 2021

Link Bowman was born in Hickory, and was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. She went to Lenoir-Rhyne College and met Harlan Bowman with whom she married and moved to Mooresville, which became home.

After working in banking and retail over the years, she went back to school and received her master's degree in psychology and counseled people in the Mooresville area.

Her husband, Harlan, passed away February of 2021. She is survived by a daughter, Brynne Beaver (Mark); a son, Jon Bowman (Dody); grandchildren, Mckenzie Beaver, Asthin Speight (Harrison), and Justin Bowman; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Lucy Speight.

A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church on Center Street in Mooresville from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Center Street, Mooresville, NC
We are so sorry that we did not know about this service for Link. We miss her and Harlan in our canasta group. Our thoughts and prayers for all the family. Larry and Ann Brown
Ann Brown
Friend
September 20, 2021
