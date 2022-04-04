Mary Rogers BrawleyDecember 27, 1936 - April 1, 2022Mary Rogers Brawley, 85, a native and lifelong resident of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.She was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Lattie Monroe and Edith Mullinax Rogers.Mary was a graduate of Mooresville High School and also graduated from Kings College in Charlotte with highest honors. She married Charles Edward Brawley in 1955. Mary served as President of the National Association of Legal Secretaries for several years. This was the greatest accomplishment in her career. She was also a charter and lifetime member of the Legal Secretaries Association of NC and Iredell County. She held every office in the Iredell County chapter including President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer at different times. Mary served at Homesley, Jones, Gaines, and Dudley Law Firm as a Professional Legal Secretary to Eddie Gaines for 42 years and retired at the age of 78. She also taught Continuing Education at Mitchell College for six years. Mary enjoyed playing golf, working puzzles, loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Vanderburg United Methodist Church for many years. Mary was an avid traveler and loved to read. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Brawley; daughter, Allyson Brawley Josey; six brothers, Fred Rogers, the Rev. John L. Rogers, Lattie Monroe Rogers Jr., Dr. Col. James Rogers, Paul Rogers, Joe Rogers; and one sister, Ella Mae Cruse.She is survived by her children, Mark Brawley (Nancy Belk), Kelly Stutts (Stanley) and Eric Brawley; grandchildren, Katherine West (Justin), Zeke Brawley, Christopher Stutts, Kacey Elder (Corey), Jenna Stutts, Jessica Trantham (Daniel) and Rebekah Josey; and great-grandchildren, Oaklen and Laikyn Trantham, Ivy and Ryan West, Tyler Sain and Corbin Elder.A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 7, at 12 p.m., at Vanderburg United Methodist Church, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Melanie Nichols officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville