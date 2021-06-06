Menu
Mary Nicholson Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Mary Nicholson Davis

Mary Nicholson Davis, 76, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Dekalb, Ill., to the late William and Violet Nicholson, the third of six children; she was raised in a close, loving family. She worked full time for 30 years, for GTE/AG Communicating as a quality control technician. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, antiquing, and giving to others. She loved her family most of all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, James Diss; and son-in-law, Franklin J. Verbos Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill Verbos; grandchildren, Zachary and Courtney Verbos; sisters, Judee Diss, Jenny Harbolt (Bob) and Kathy Clay (Mike); brothers, Bill Nicholson and John Nicholson (Cynthia); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 7, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Mary Davis to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
