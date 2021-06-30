Mary Kratz



August 23, 1942 - June 24, 2021



At the age of 78, Mary E. Kratz passed away with loved ones at her side. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood Grubb, Birdell Grubb Walton, and Donald Walton. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Thomson (Dave), Jonathan Kratz (Hilary), and Richard Kratz (Melissa). Mary's life was an amazing adventure; she lived on several continents and traveled to many other locals domestically and abroad. Caring for and helping others led her to a career in nursing and later health education. As a single mother, Mary continued her education to acquire her masters from Temple University. A countless number of lives were made better by knowing Mary but her true legacy is her family. Three children, 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren will dearly miss their mother and Nanny. Mary's Christian faith was strong enough to support her through her battle with cancer. Mary had church families as well at First Baptist Church in Lansdale, Pa., United Methodist Church in Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville.



Services will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., and at First Baptist Church in Lansdale, Pa., Saturday, July 10 with a 10 a.m. calling and a 11 a.m. service. There will be a gathering for family and friends following both services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either church. The meaning of life is to find your gift... the purpose is to give it away.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.